Oldbury [UK], September 14 (ANI): Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill on Saturday condemned a racially motivated attack on a Sikh woman in Oldbury.

Gill said that the attackers reportedly said to her that she "does not belong here."

In a post on X, she said, "I am deeply shocked by the horrific attack on a young Sikh woman in Oldbury. This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she "does not belong here." She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain. My thoughts are with the victim, her family, and the Sikh community."

https://x.com/PreetKGillMP/status/1966494562022498588

"I know many constituents are contacting me to express their fear. I hear you. The rise in overt racism recently is deeply concerning, and I will be working with West Midlands Police to ensure everything is being done to catch those responsible and to keep our community safe. No one should have to live in fear because of who they are. I will continue to press for stronger action against hate crimes and greater support for victims. Together, we must stand united against violence and hatred," she further said.

Gill added that she was born and brought up there, urging people to read Sikh history.

"I was born here, and my family has contributed to this country for generations. My grandfather and great-grandfather both fought in the World Wars for Britain. They sacrificed for this country because they believed in it, and I'm proud of that heritage. Read Sikh history!" she added.

https://x.com/PreetKGillMP/status/1966814476600049915

Meanwhile, the UK is divided on the immigration issue, which is a corollary of racism issue in the nation. The two groups were 'Stand Up To Racism' and 'Unite the Kingdom'. (ANI)

