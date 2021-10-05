Kabul [Afghanistan] October 5 (ANI): UK senior officials on Tuesday held talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan to prevent the country from becoming "an incubator for terrorism".

"The Prime Minister's High Representative for Afghan Transition, Simon Gass, and Charge d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Martin Longden have travelled to Afghanistan today to hold talks with the Taliban," UK Foreign office informed in a statement.

"They met senior members of the Taliban, including Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Mawlawi Abdul-Salam Hanafi," the statement said.

Simon and Longden discussed how the UK could help Afghanistan to address the humanitarian crisis, the importance of preventing the country from becoming an incubator for terrorism, and the need for continued safe passage for those who want to leave the country.

"They also raised the treatment of minorities and the rights of women and girls," the spokesperson added.

The UK government continues to do all it can to ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave, and is committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan," the statement from the ministry informed.

The US troops left Afghanistan on August 31 under the previously agreed Doha deal with the Taliban last year.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month and announced its interim government earlier in September. (ANI)

