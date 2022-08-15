London [UK], August 15 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday congratulated the people of India on 75 years of independence and highlighted the thriving Living Bridge between the two countries.

"Congratulations to the people of India on 75 years of independence. During my recent visit to Gujarat and New Delhi I saw for myself the thriving Living Bridge between our countries. I look forward to seeing these bonds go from strength to strength in the next 75 years," tweeted Johnson.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022 Greetings: US Joins People of India to Honor Its Democratic Journey, Guided by Mahatma Gandhi, Says President Joe Biden.

Wishes are pouring in for India on the occasion of its Independence Day.

Congratulating India on the occasion, US President Joe Biden said that he was confident that the two largest democracies of the world (India and US) will stand together to defend rules-based order, and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Shelling Kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia Wants Nuke Plant Pledges.

"I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people, advance a free & open Indo-Pacific and together address challenges we face around the world," Biden said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday (local time) wished India on its 75th Independence Day and lauded its achievements.

Wishing all those marking India's Independence Day a wonderful celebration, Albanese said in a statement, "All Australians applaud India's successes and the many achievements that define this great country and its people. We also give thanks for the contribution of our Indian-Australian community to our society, to our culture, to our country, and to the links between our nations."

French President Emmanuel Macron also extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occassion.

"Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India's stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side," tweeted Macron.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on March 12, 2021, launched the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence that started a 75-week countdown to the anniversary of independence.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence.

While addressing the nation for the ninth time today from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation and highlighted five resolves to accomplish the same. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)