Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday announced new initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation with India across technology, education, and creative industries, reaffirming the deep and evolving partnership between the two countries.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Starmer said, "We are opening the UK-India Technology Security Initiative to boost opportunities for great British companies and deliver dozens of new investments into the United Kingdom, harnessing tech as one of the biggest engines that we have for jobs and for growth."

Highlighting key outcomes from his visit, he said collaboration between India and the UK continues to expand into new areas. "Other standout wins this week have come in filmmaking, with the announcement that three new Bollywood blockbusters will be made in the United Kingdom, and in education, with the announcement today that the University of Lancaster and the University of Surrey will open new campuses in India, joining other British universities setting up here, and making the UK India's top international education provider," Starmer said.

He noted that the partnership between the two nations extends far beyond trade and investment. "We're out there leading the way and winning these opportunities for our country because the fact is this relationship matters more than ever across the economy, security, energy, climate and more. Our history together is deep. The human connections between our people are truly special," he said.

Reaffirming the importance of continued collaboration, Starmer added, "So this week, we've built on all of that, building on our historic trade deal. We're remaking this partnership for our times -- forward-facing, focused on winning the opportunities of the future together and bringing them home for the British people."

Earlier in the day, Starmer had called for a "hands-on" approach to implementing trade and investment deals between the UK and India, stressing that his government aims to work closely with industry leaders to ensure tangible results from the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other bilateral partnerships.

Addressing a high-profile business forum attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top CEOs from both countries, Starmer said, "Too often in the past, governments have negotiated trade deals and then left them on the table, saying, 'Well, it's now over to you.' I think we've got to do things differently."

He added, "Governments have to provide more follow-through support, making sure the connections are in the right place. We want to be on the pitch with you, not just building the stadium and walking away."

The event saw the announcement of new contracts with Indian airlines and fresh investments from UK fintech firms Revolut and Tide, which Starmer described as a "powerful example" of the kind of cooperation that can drive shared prosperity for both nations.

Reflecting on the broader trade relationship, Starmer said, "The trade deal, as I've said a number of times over the last two days, is of course the writing, what's written down, what that will mean for reducing barriers to trade, whether it's tariff or other barriers, but it's more than that because it's about mood, it's about confidence, it's about a statement of intent that goes beyond the pure words on the page."

He added that the results of ongoing collaboration were already visible. "In the three months since we actually signed that back in Chequers, we've seen a £6 billion boost in trade and investment. That's on top of the increased numbers over the last year already in the great ambition we have to go further, which I believe we can do as we go down this road. It includes Rolls-Royce agreeing huge new contracts with major Indian airlines. Today, we're announcing new investments from Revolut and Tide. Exactly these sorts of connections we're trying to build," Starmer said.

Accompanied by Business Secretary Peter and Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas, Starmer said the UK government was committed to ensuring that trade and investment agreements deliver concrete benefits. "We're here to help you maximise the potential in relation to this FTA," he said, noting that the presence of senior ministers highlighted "how seriously" his administration views the economic partnership with India.

Calling on business leaders to identify challenges that hinder the full implementation of trade deals, Starmer said, "The world moves much more quickly now than it did in the past, and governments need to keep up with that pace. Tell us what we need to do, where barriers exist, and what more can be done to capitalise on opportunities."

He concluded that the business forum, attended by both Prime Ministers, marked a new phase in India-UK engagement focused on collaboration and accountability. "Today is just the start. Now the task is to follow through together. We are committed to doing that because we know the enormous benefits this partnership brings for businesses, for our countries, and for working people across both nations," Starmer said. (ANI)

