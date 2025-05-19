London, May 19 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday unveiled what he branded as a "win-win deal" to reset the UK's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union (EU), which provides greater access to the 27-nation economic bloc's market as a non-member.

At the conclusion of a much-anticipated UK-EU Summit in London, Starmer joined EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at a press conference to announce a “new era” for the European relationship. It will see British travellers avoid longer airport queues with access to EU eGates and also a cut in red tape on issues such as food and drink sales and pets crossing borders.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: InfoEdge CEO Hitesh Oberoi Says AI Will Reshape Jobs, Provide New Opportunities for Skilled Professionals.

"This is the first UK-EU Summit. It marks a new era in our relationship, and this deal is a win-win. It delivers what the British public voted for last year,” said Starmer.

“It gives us unprecedented access to the EU market, the best of any country outside of the EU or EFTA (European Free Trade Association), all while sticking to the red lines in our manifesto about not rejoining the single market, the Customs Union and no return to freedom of movement,” he said.

Also Read | Spider Bite in UK: Man Hospitalised, in 'Unbearable' Pain After Getting Bitten by Britain's Most Venomous Spider False Widow.

Among the more contentious issues, the UK and EU reached a new 12-year agreement that Starmer stressed protects Britain's fishing access, fishing rights and fishing areas with no increase in the amount of fish EU vessels can catch in British waters, providing stability and certainty for the sector. However, the Opposition and staunch Brexiters such as Nigel Farage led Reform attacked the agreement as a sell-out of British fishermen's rights and a "Brexit betrayal".

“This is good for fishing,” insisted Starmer, adding that the length of time for the agreement provides greater stability.

“It also opens the door for shellfish and the like to be sold back into the European market which wasn't available before this deal and of course we have announced the GBP 360-million transformation fund,” he added.

Downing Street said the agreement was the result of extensive negotiations over the last six months, marking the “third major deal struck by the government in as many weeks, following the US and India”.

“It's time to look forward. To move on from the stale old debates and political fights to find common sense, practical solutions… that's what this deal is all about – facing out into the world once again, in the great tradition of this nation; building the relationships we choose, with the partners we choose, and closing deals in the national interest,” said Starmer.

The agreement includes a new Security and Defence Partnership, which will pave the way for the UK defence industry to participate in the EU's proposed new GBP 150 billion Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defence fund.

At a time of increasing global uncertainty and volatility, this will formalise UK-EU cooperation on defence to ensure Europe's safety and security, Downing Street said.

According to officials, while the EU is the UK's largest trading partner there has been a 21 per cent drop in exports and 7 per cent drop in imports seen since Brexit.

Monday's agreement, dubbed a “new chapter” by the EU leader, covers closer cooperation on emissions through linking respective Emissions Trading Systems.

British steel exports will be protected from new EU rules and restrictive tariffs through a “bespoke arrangement”.

The UK will also enter talks about access to EU facial images data for the first time, on top of the existing arrangements for DNA, fingerprint and vehicle registration data. This is aimed at enhancing the UK's ability to catch dangerous criminals and ensure they face justice more quickly.

“Today is a day of delivery. Britain is back on the world stage with a government in the service of working people," said Nick Thomas-Symonds, UK Minister for European Union Relations and lead UK Government Negotiator.

The UK and the EU have, meanwhile, agreed to continue discussions on a youth experience scheme – which could see young people able to work and travel freely in Europe again. The scheme, which would be capped and time-limited, would mirror existing schemes the UK has with countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)