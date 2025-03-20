London, Mar 20 (PTI) A group of protesters Thursday disrupted the House of Lords proceedings and threw leaflets from the gallery above the chamber, demanding the abolition of the un-elected House.

The protesters chanting "Lords out, people in" threw yellow leaflets around the chamber.

The leaflets carried slogans like “Never mind the Lords, here's the House of People.”

The protesters said they were acting on behalf of Assemble, an organisation that campaigns for the Lords to be abolished and replaced by a citizens' assembly.

The House was adjourned as the protesters were escorted out.

