New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy said that United Kingdom stands with people of India against the terrorism.

Nandy, who was in India, said that UK's relationship with India is "very long" and "very deep"

Also Read | Australia Election 2025 Results: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Anthony Albanese on Re-election as Australian Prime Minister.

"Our Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, was very pleased to be able to send his condolences directly to Prime Minister Modi and to send our condolences to the families of the victims of these appalling attacks. The UK stands with India against terrorism, always in whatever form. We know the Indian nation is hurting because of those attacks, and our relationship with India is very long and very deep. When you're hurting, we're hurting, and I was pleased to be able to join in that minute's silence to show our respect and our support for India's fight against terrorism," Nandy told ANI.

Nandy confirmed that her trip also marked the signing of a new cultural cooperation agreement between India and UK.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Shuts Ports for Indian Ships After New Delhi Bans Imports From Islamabad.

"....Across the creative industries, the UK and India really excel, whether it's film, fashion, TV, music, gaming. We're really good at these things, and we export many of those products to the world, but we know that through cooperation, we can do more and we can achieve more together. Our Science museums group has been working with the National Museum Science Museums group here to get joint collaborations, joint exhibitions, tour different objects, make sure that people in India and the UK can really benefit from that. We think that's the model for how we can cooperate much more closely across all the other creative industries as well," she added.

UK Secretary for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, on Saturday expressed her excitement about India hosting the 50-over Women's Cricket World Cup this year, first time since 2013. She recently met with members of the Indian women's cricket team during her visit.Nandy mentioned that the Indian team will visit the UK this summer with the men's team. She hopes that the Indian players will inspire young women in the UK, just like the England Lionesses football team has done. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)