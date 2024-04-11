World News | UK to Hold Joint Military Exercises with US, Japan in Indo-Pacific Security Focus

London, Apr 11 (PTI) The UK, US and Japan will hold regular trilateral military exercises in the Indo-Pacific from 2025 to boost security in the region and further develop the ability of each country's armed forces to operate together, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
The Indo-Pacific has been described as “particularly important” for the UK due to growing economic ties with countries in the region – including India, and the MoD said the UK already conducts various exercises in the area – with HMS Spey and HMS Tamar continuously deployed.
The trilateral exercises are aimed at building on previous operations between the three countries, underlining the UK's commitment to the Indo-Pacific.
“In an increasingly volatile world where we can no longer take peace for granted, it's critical to stand united with our allies and partners in defence of democracy and freedom,” said UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.
"Conducting joint exercises sends a strong message to anyone who would seek to undermine the rules-based international order – our defence relationships are not limited by distance and we stand ready to respond to any threat around the globe. A safe and stable Indo-Pacific is vital to our collective security,