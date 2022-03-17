London [UK], March 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with high-velocity anti-aircraft missile systems Starstreak along with other military aid, the UK Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, following an extraordinary meeting of NATO defence chiefs.

"During the meeting, Defense Ministers agreed to continue providing significant military supplies to Ukraine including lethal and non-lethal aid. The UK Defence Secretary highlighted that the UK would be providing Starstreak, a high-velocity anti-aircraft missile system, that complements the other military aid provided by the UK Armed Forces, including over 4,000 anti-tank missiles," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry cited Ben Wallace as saying that the UK and allies will continue to support Ukraine against Russia's military operation.

The ministry added that it has recently doubled the number of troops in Estonia, has sent the patrolling vessel HMS Trent and the air defence destroyer HMS Diamond to the Eastern Mediterranean, and is conducting joint air policing missions in Romanian and Polish airspace to bolster its commitments in Eastern Europe.

Russia launched an operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donbas republics "appealed for help" in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

