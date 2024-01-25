London [UK], January 25 (ANI): India's Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh has said that the United Kingdom is "uniquely positioned" to benefit from India's rise and it's time for the UK to "shed old lenses and see India for what it is."

"India is not just creating opportunities for its people but also for the rest of the globe. The UK is uniquely positioned to benefit from India's rise. The time has come for our friends in the UK to shed their old lenses and see India for what it is," the Deputy High Commissioner said while speaking at the UK-India Parliamentary Lunch organised by the London-headquartered India Global Forum (IGF).

Ghosh spoke extensively about the growing UK-India ties, vibrant digital economy, and opportunities in India, as per the India Global Forum.

Meanwhile, addressing the event, British-Indian investment banker Jitesh Gadhia said: "2023 was a big year for us. India has remained firmly in the global headlines, be it for #G20Summit or as the world's fastest-growing economy."

While, UK Home Secretary James Cleverly said, "The living bridge between India and UK, the people-to-people links, & the ability for people to visit our respective counties, work together, do deals together, is incredibly important."

Over the years, India-UK historical ties have transformed into a robust, multifaceted, mutually beneficial relationship, as per the Indian High Commission in London.

Early this month, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also called on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The two leaders discussed issues related to defence, economic cooperation and how India and the UK could work together to strengthen a peaceful and stable global rules-based order.

In a post shared on X, Rajnath Singh stated, "Had a very warm meeting with the UK Prime Minister, Shri @rishisunak in London. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him. We discussed issues pertaining to defence, economic cooperation and how India and UK could work together for strengthening a peaceful and stable global rules-based order." (ANI)

