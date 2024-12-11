London [UK], December 11, (ANI): Kashif Ahmed Abbasi, Press and Media Coordinator for the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) UK Chapter, addressed a protest organized by Pakistan Oppressed Nations at 10 Downing Street in London, expressing strong solidarity with those fighting against the ongoing oppression and human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied areas.

Abbasi underscored the crucial need for unity among oppressed nations.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Strike on Shelter Home in Northern Gaza Kills 19 as Death Toll Reaches 44,000, Palestinian Medics Say.

He said, "It is essential for all oppressed nations to stand together in the face of oppression and brutality. I welcome each of you who is fighting for freedom and basic human rights. First, I would like to greet everyone here and extend my gratitude to those standing up for their brothers, sisters, and loved ones. We have long spoken of our freedoms, global peace, and justice. Regrettably, some deep-state forces have stripped us of our rights and freedoms," he said.

Abbasi demanded that UK must work with Pakistan to help release political prisoners there.

Also Read | Amazon Autos: E-Commerce Giant Introduces Online Automobile Shopping in US, Starting With Hyundai Cars; Check Details.

He said, "Our freedoms have been taken from us. Those who seek freedom have been silenced. Today, standing outside 10 Downing Street, we are submitting a memorandum demanding that the Government of the United Kingdom work with Pakistan to immediately release all political prisoners. As a representative of the Kashmiri people and a resident of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, I call for this action."

In a statement on behalf of UKPNP, Abbasi expressed unwavering support and solidarity with marginalized nations and communities struggling for their rights and the right to self-determination. He urged the international community, especially the United Kingdom, to play an active role in pressuring Pakistan to uphold human rights, end enforced disappearances, and meet international standards and obligations.

Abbasi concluded, "I want to convey to all of you that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are an oppressed nation. But they do not stand alone. For your freedom and your rights, we stand with you. And wherever there is injustice in the world, we and our party, the United Kashmir People's National Party, stand for justice and with you."

The event brought to the fore the struggles of various oppressed nations and called for urgent global attention to ensure justice and accountability. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)