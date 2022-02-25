Kyiv, Feb 25 (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered a full military mobilisation to counter the Russian invasion.

In a decree issued on Thursday, he said the mobilisation would last 90 days.

Also Read | Ukraine Faces Total Internet Blackout Amid War With Russia.

He tasked the military's general staff with determining the number of people eligible for service and the number of reservists as well as the order of the call-up. The president's cabinet has been tasked with allocating money for the mobilisation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)