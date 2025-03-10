Jeddah, Mar 10 (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Saudi Arabia to visit the oil-rich kingdom's crown prince ahead of his official meeting with America's top diplomat and others.

Saudi state television reported Zelenskyy's arrival Monday in Jeddah, a port city on the Red Sea where the Ukraine-US summit will be held Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was en route to Jeddah as well. (AP)

