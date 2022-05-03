Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), May 3 (AP) Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol say Russian forces have started to storm the the last pocket of resistance.

The move comes almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military not to storm the plant, but rather block it off.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Could Officially Declare War on Ukraine As Soon as May 9, Say US and Western Officials.

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment that is holed up in the Azovstal steel plant confirmed that Russian forces have started to storm the plant on Tuesday.

That comes after some civilians escaped the plant over the weekend in a U.N.-assisted evacuation effort. (AP)

Also Read | Twitter Bans 2 Right-Wing Accounts as Elon Musk Promotes Free Speech.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)