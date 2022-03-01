Kyiv, Mar 1 (AP) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said Ukraine is fighting "also to be equal members of Europe".

"I believe that today we are showing everybody that is what we are...We have proven that, as a minimum, we are the same as you.”

On Monday, he said Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting another with rocket artillery”. (AP)

