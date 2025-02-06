Kiev [Ukraine], February 6 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kiev on Wednesday, where the two leaders discussed sanctions on Russia and the implementation of the 100-year partnership agreement between the two countries.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "I met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. I am grateful to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the UK government, and the British people for their steadfast support of Ukraine. We focused on how to strengthen our warriors on the front lines, intensify sanctions against Russia, and secure reliable security guarantees."

"I welcome the UK's decision to allocate £2 billion specifically for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities--an agreement ratified by our parliament just yesterday. We also discussed the implementation of the One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement to enhance cooperation between our nations across various sectors. Together, we are reinforcing our partnership and coordinating efforts to achieve peace through strength," he added.

In a series of posts on X, UK Foreign Secretary Lammy noted that "UK's support for Ukraine is unbreakable".

He emphasised that the UK is "determined" to strengthen, with the friendship between the two countries cemented for the next century and beyond by the 100-year partnership.

Earlier in January, in a significant development, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a 100-year partnership agreement.

As per the statement released by the UK PM's office, the statement highlighted "Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, with NATO membership being the best guarantee of its security and the UK being dedicated to supporting Ukraine's irreversible path to NATO membership".

The agreement gave a call for Ukraine's recovery and committed towards fostering technological innovation and promoting trade and collaboration across key sectors to ensure that a century from now, "the UK and Ukraine will have flourishing ties across all sectors".

The agreement gave a call to strengthen conditions for investment and trade in both of their nations, and cooperate across a range of sectors, including but not limited to transport, infrastructure, and energy to make both of their economies more modern, resilient, and prosperous. (ANI)

