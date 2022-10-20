Modhera (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat on Thursday, as part of his three day trip to India.

Earlier today, Guterres launched the Mission LiFEmovement in Ekta Nagar, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders also held a bilateral meeting.

Also Read | Indonesia Bans All Syrup and Liquid Medicines After Death of 99 Children.

The duo paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and the UN Secretary-General joined Prime Minister Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo, and tagline.

Envisaged by PM Modi, Mission LIFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.

Also Read | Liz Truss To Resign? UK PM Faces Clamor To Quit Amid Government Chaos.

Mission LiFE will be India's signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

On Wednesday, Guterres met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and exchanged views on pressing global concerns and challenges in multilateralism.

UN Chief also paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai and addressed students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Terming India a partner of choice of the UN, he said New Delhi have increased its impact on the international stage due to the donation of medicines, equipment, and vaccines at the height of Covid-19 to neighbouring countries.

"From your donations of medicines, equipment and vaccines at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to your humanitarian assistance and development finance to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, you're increasing impact on the international stage. India is today a partner of choice of the UN," Guterres said at IIT Bombay. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)