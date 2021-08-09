New York [US], August 9 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres repeated his call on Sunday for calm on the Lebanon-Israel border.

"The secretary-general expresses his deep concern about the recent escalation between Lebanon and Israel across the Blue Line, including rocket fire into Israel and returns airstrikes and artillery fire into Lebanon," said Guterres' press office in a note to correspondents.

The Blue Line is a border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel published by the United Nations in 2000.

The secretary-general calls on all parties to exercise utmost restraint and to actively engage with the liaison and coordination mechanisms of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, said the press office. "It is paramount that all actors involved avoid actions that can further heighten tensions and lead to miscalculation."

Guterres made a similar call on Friday.

The latest escalation came as Lebanon is struggling both politically and economically, one year after the devastating Beirut Port blast. (ANI/Xinhua)

