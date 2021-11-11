New York [US], November 11 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday (local time) welcomed a US-China joint declaration on enhancing climate action at the Glasgow conference.

"I welcome today's agreement between China and the USA to work together to take more ambitious #ClimateAction in this decade. Tackling the climate crisis requires international collaboration and solidarity, and this is an important step in the right direction. #COP26," Guterres tweeted.

Also Read | Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Commits $7 Million for COVID-19 Genome Research.

China and the United States on Wednesday released the Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s at the ongoing 26th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.

The two sides pledged to continue working together and with all parties to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement. They agreed to establish a working group on enhancing climate action in the 2020s to promote cooperation between the two countries and the multilateral processes. (ANI)

Also Read | Astroworld Tragedy: Indian Origin Texas Student Bharti Shahani Declared Brain Dead From Injury.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)