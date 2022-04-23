Kabul [Afghanistan], April 23 (ANI): The UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, expressed his deep sorrow over Friday afternoon's horrific attack in Kunduz province which has reportedly killed dozens of people.

An explosion tore through Mawlawi Sekander Mosque in Imam Sahib district, northern Kunduz, as worshippers gathered for Friday afternoon prayers.

At least 33 people including children and 43 wounded, Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban said. Officials fear the number of casualties could rise further.

Alakbarov condemned the attack, the second in Kunduz province in as many days, and conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and those affected, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"This week's tragic events are a painful reminder of the insecurity and dangers facing the Afghan people daily," Alakbarov said. "The indiscriminate use of improvised explosive devices, which has already caused more than a hundred civilian casualties this week, is unacceptable and must cease immediately."

Alakbarov reminded all parties to fully adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law, and ensure the safety of civilians and civilian facilities, and called for accountability for crimes perpetrated. (ANI)

