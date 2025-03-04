Cape Town, Mar 4 (AP) The United Nations' World Food Programme is closing its southern Africa office in the wake of the Trump administration's aid cuts, a spokesperson has said.

Tomson Phiri said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Monday that the UN food agency had launched a multi-year plan to streamline its structure in 2023 but as “the donor funding outlook becomes more constrained, we have been compelled to accelerate these efforts”.

Phiri said the WFP would consolidate its southern and East Africa operations into one regional office in Nairobi, Kenya. The southern Africa office in Johannesburg will close.

Phiri said food programmes would continue.

“Our commitment to serving vulnerable communities is as strong as ever, and WFP remains committed to ensuring our operations are as effective and efficient as possible in meeting the needs of those facing hunger,” he wrote.

The WFP didn't say how much funding it had lost from USAID, but it received $4.4 billion in assistance from the United States last year, around half its total annual budget and more than four times the amount given by the second biggest donor, Germany.

The Trump administration announced last week it was terminating 90% of USAID's foreign aid contracts because they didn't advance America's national interests, stopping $60 billion in spending on humanitarian projects across the world.

The move comes after southern Africa was hit by its worst drought in decades last year, destroying crops and putting 27 million people in danger of hunger, according to the WFP. The WFP made a call for $147 million in donations to help some of those in need even before President Donald Trump started cutting US foreign aid.

The WFP provides food assistance to more than 150 million people in 120 countries worldwide, it says. It won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 and its last six leaders since 1992 have all been Americans, including current executive director Cindy McCain, the widow of former US Senator John McCain.

Few UN agencies have been specific about the impact of the US aid cuts.

The UN's International Organisation for Migration reportedly has cut 3,000 jobs linked to resettlement in the United States, and family planning agency UNFPA has estimated that a number of its operations will be affected.

Many UN aid agencies have said they are still assessing the impact and remain unclear about whether some programmes or projects will benefit from waivers that could allow US donations to continue to flow. (AP)

