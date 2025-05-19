Geneva [Switzerland], May 19 (ANI): Following the Maldives Parliament's impeachment of two Supreme Court judges, the United Nations voiced concerns about respect for the judiciary's independence.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) stated in a press release on Monday, "The dismissal by the Maldives Parliament of two Supreme Court justices raises serious concerns about respect for the independence of the judiciary."

It added, "Investigations were initiated against the judges by the Anti-Corruption Commission and Judicial Service Commission in February 2025. Around the same time, a third Supreme Court justice resigned, and the Chief Justice subsequently retired. Concerns have been raised with respect to the conduct of the proceedings against the judges. These developments followed the Supreme Court's hearing of a legal challenge to recent Constitutional amendments affecting lawmakers' ability to cross party lines."

The OHCHR further called on the government to maintain and protect an independent judiciary in line with international human rights obligations.

It further said, "We remind the authorities of their commitment to maintain and protect an independent judiciary, in line with the Maldives' Constitution and international human rights obligations. Checks and balances between the different branches of the State, including a strong and independent judiciary, play a vital role in ensuring fidelity to the rule of law by all branches of Government and the effective protection of human rights."

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the Maldives Parliament, where the governing People's National Congress holds a supermajority, voted on May 14 to remove Justices Azmiralda Zahir and Mahaz Ali Zahir on allegations of abuse of power.

The vote, which passed 68 to 11, occurred amid protests by opposition supporters gathered outside the Parliament House. Demonstrators demanded President Muizzu's resignation and an end to what they described as intimidation of judges.

This development followed the suspension of the two justices and another judge, Husnu al-Suood, by the Judicial Service Commission, an entity largely controlled by Muizzu's allies, more than two months earlier. At the time, the seven-member Supreme Court was holding hearings on a petition challenging the anti-defection measures.

Justice Suood subsequently stepped down from the bench, accusing President Muizzu and Attorney General Ahmed Usham of exerting pressure on the court to influence its ruling.

Azmiralda and Mahaz had denounced their impeachment on Wednesday.

"This is an attack on the Maldivian judiciary. It is no ordinary matter to bring the Maldives Supreme Court to a halt. My hope is that one day, when the rule of law is established in this country ... all of the various officials who took part in destroying the Supreme Court are held accountable," Azmiralda said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

