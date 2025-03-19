Deir al-Balah, Mar 19 (AP) The United Nations says an international staffer was killed and five others wounded in an explosion in the Gaza Strip.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services, said the cause of Wednesday's blast remains unclear but that an explosive ordnance was “dropped or fired.” (AP)

