New York [US], June 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations on Tuesday welcomed the lifting of the state of emergency in Sudan.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told the regular press briefing that the move "is an important step to create a conducive environment for direct, intra Sudanese talks to end the political crisis in the country."

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped Inside Moving Train; 3 Arrested.

"We encourage the authorities to complete the release of political detainees," the spokesman said, adding that the UN urges Sudanese stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue in good faith to find a way out of this crisis.

Dujarric said that the trilateral mechanism consisting of the UN mission in Sudan, UNITAMS, the African Union and the Inter-governmental Authority on Development will continue to work collaboratively to help facilitate a Sudanese owned and led solution and to find a way to end the political impasse in Sudan.

Also Read | Working in Different Countries Is Always a New Experience – Colston Julian.

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Sunday lifted the state of emergency imposed since last year's military coup.

The order was reportedly made "to prepare the atmosphere for a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period."

Sunday's decision came after a meeting with senior military officials recommending the state of emergency be lifted and people detained under an emergency law be freed. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)