Washington DC [US], December 25 (ANI): The United States Department of Justice on Wednesday (local time) stated that it uncovered over a million additional documents "potentially related" to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

In an X post, the DOJ said that these documents will be released in the coming weeks.

"The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders. We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump's direction to release the files," DOJ said.

https://x.com/TheJusticeDept/status/2003901580341334257

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), the Department of Justice released 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, while noting that some of these documents contain "untrue" claims made against President Donald Trump.

In an X post, the DOJ claimed that the documents against Donald Trump are "false" and would have been "weaponised" against him.

"The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already. Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein's victims," the DOJ wrote on X.

A 2021 subpoena to the Mar-a-Lago Club, founded by Trump in 1995, is also among the documents, as reported by CNN. The subpoena relates to a probe into Epstein's former girlfriend and convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The documents also include a letter signed by "J Epstein," which was sent to convicted sex offender Larry Nassar in the same month Epstein died by suicide in 2019. The letter, as reported by CNN, makes references to Trump without explicitly naming him. The letter contains the phrase "our president."

However, the DOJ said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed that the letter is fake. DOJ noted that writing in the letter does not appear to match that of Epstein's, and the letter was postmarked three days after his death.

The US had passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last month, prompting the DOJ to release documents related to Epstein, who was charged as a sex offender. (ANI)

