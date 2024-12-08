Washington DC [US], December 8 (ANI): The Department of Defense (DoD) on Saturday announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine, allocating USD 988 million through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

This package is designed to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities in its fight against Russian attacks by providing critical munitions, unmanned aerial systems, and support for maintenance and repair programs to sustain its combat power.

Also Read | 'Matter of Immense Pride for India': PMO on Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad's Elevation As Cardinal by Pope Francis.

"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced a significant new security assistance package to ensure Ukraine has the tools it needs to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression. This security assistance package commits an additional $988 million in support through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) that will provide Ukraine with munitions for rocket systems and Unmanned Aerial Systems," the Pentagon said in a press release.

This package also includes support for maintenance and repair programs to help Ukraine reconstitute its forces and build and sustain combat power.

Also Read | South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Survives Impeachment Over Martial Law Declaration As His Party Leaders Boycott Vote.

The capabilities in this announcement include ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS); and equipment, components, and spare parts to maintain, repair, and overhaul artillery systems, tanks, and armoured vehicles, the release added.

Notably, this is the Biden administration's 22nd USAI package. The Pentagon further said that the United States will continue to work together with some 50 allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated capability coalitions to provide the support Ukraine needs to win the war.

Last month, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement marking 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale military invasion, expressing gratitude for international support and urging to contribute to the implementation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's victory plan.

"We call on our partners to support our struggle, to contribute to the implementation of the Victory Plan and to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine, Europe and the entire world," the MFA stated.

"We call on our international partners to unite around the implementation of the Peace Formula, which is the only comprehensive vision for ending the war and establishing a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace. We need peace through strength, not appeasement. We are grateful to our partners for all the defence, financial, economic and humanitarian assistance they have provided. We call for continued and increased support. Restoring global stability and common security is impossible without restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," the statement added.

Further, MFA urged partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defence to protect critical energy facilities and respond more actively to Kremlin actions threatening Ukrainian nuclear energy facilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)