Antananarivo [Madagascar], June 2 (ANI): An exhibition of paintings by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K. titled 'UniVerse' opened at the national academy of Madagascar in presence of the President of the Academy Pr. Rajaoson Francois and other dignitaries.

Commenting on the art exhibition curator and research repository, Asian Heritage Foundation, Yamini Dand Shah said, "Suprematism is at its best here... as Kazimir Malevich deconstructed art itself. I was intrigued, and to put it in the words of Lissitzky, the 'ultimate illusion of irrational space' posited alongside a spiritual and spatial understanding of the third dimension magnifies Abhay K.'s outlook. It illuminates the urge for expansion of art practice, ideation, perspectives and conviviality."

"The paradigm of planetism, Vasudhaiva Kutambakam are not only tropes for art exhibits but translates into a worldview that Abhay K. inhabits and enables others to envision. In the Kantian way, Abhay K. exudes a 'universal state of human' kindness," Shah added.

Abhay K. has earlier exhibited his paintings in St. Petersburg, Paris, Delhi and Brasilia.

He used various media, geometrical forms and colours to highlight the beauty of the universe which prefers to call UniVerse or One Verse.

Art critic Stanislav Savitsky says, "In his artworks, Abhay creates an allegory of planetary consciousness -emblems of the unity of the people. He draws images of spiritual unity and futuristic reworking of figurative and suprematic motives."

Abhay Kumar is an Indian poet-diplomat. In 2018, he was appointed as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Madagascar. (ANI)

