United Nations, Aug 30 (PTI) The United Nations Security Council, under the current Presidency of India, on Monday adopted a resolution on the situation in Afghanistan, demanding that the war-torn country not be used to threaten or attack any nation or shelter terrorists.

The resolution was put forward by the US, the UK, France. It was adopted after 13 Council members voted in favour, while permanent members Russia and China abstained from the voting.

The resolution demands that Afghan territory at no cost be used to threaten or attack any other country or to shelter or train terrorists.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country to the UAE.

Chaos has enveloped Kabul after the Afghanistan government collapsed, with thousands making desperate attempts to evacuate the capital.

India has assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August.

