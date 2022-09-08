Marbella (Spain), Sep 8 (PTI) The UN World Tourism Organization has joined hands with leading hospitality school Les Roches to promote innovation and technological incorporation in the tourism and hospitality sectors across the globe.

An agreement between the two organisations was signed on Thursday at the Les Roches campus in this city in southern Spain in the presence of UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili.

The UNWTO secretary general stressed the need for quality hospitality education and talented workforce. The UNWTO is the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

"The tourism sector offers a lot of opportunities and it needs talented workforce. It is a pleasure and honour to partner with Le Roches. They will have our full support," Pololikashvili said.

He said in the hospitality sector, innovation and education are intertwined, as he stressed on the importance of digital technology, particularly in the post-Covid scenario.

Le Roches-Marbella Campus Director Mano Soler said the agreement reflects the institute's commitment to tourism development.

As part of the tie-up, Les Roches will train tourism and hospitality talent from more than 100 countries at its campuses in Switzerland and Spain.

On the occasion, Les Roches Marbella, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, inaugurated its new campus extension in Marbella and its new training areas for tourism innovation and development.

In his address, Les Roches CEO Carlos Diez de la Lastra highlighted discipline and education on the Le Roches campus.

Le Roches, a part of Sommet Education, has campuses in Switzerland, Spain and China.

Sommet Education CEO Benoit Etienne Domenget said the future of the tourism industry depends on talented human resources.

"The main objectives of the agreement with the UNWTO are development, innovation and application of technology in the tourism sector," Domenget said.

