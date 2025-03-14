Denver, Mar 14 (AP) Ten people were taken to hospitals and dozens displaced after an explosion and transformer fire at a Denver assisted-living facility, officials said.

Firefighters responded at the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus and controlled the blaze on Wednesday, according to a Denver Fire Department statement.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Agrees in Principle With US Proposal for Ukraine Ceasefire, Says More Discussions Are Needed.

The injuries may have been minor but more detailed information about those hurt was not yet available, department spokesperson Captain Luis Cedillo said.

Another 87 people were displaced. The facility was boarded up and they would not be going back soon, Cedillo said.

Also Read | Egypt Train Accident: At Least 8 People Killed As Passenger Train Slams Into Minibus in Suez Canal Province of Ismailia.

"If they do go back, it will be only to pick up personal items in their apartments," Cedillo said.

Residents would be able to do so only in apartments deemed safe, he added.

A preliminary investigation indicates a power line was accidentally struck during construction work, causing the explosion, the department said.

Resident Barbara Hinchey told KUSA-TV she was sitting in her chair when the blast shook the room.

"I felt the boom," Hinchey said. "It rocked my chair, so I knew when the fire alarm came on that it was real."

Hinchey walked through dense smoke to get out, but said there was no chaos or screaming.

The American Red Cross of Colorado said in a social media post that its disaster action team responded and volunteers were working to find safe temporary housing for displaced residents. KMGH-TV reported the Red Cross said that as of Wednesday evening, all residents had been picked up by family members or moved into temporary housing. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)