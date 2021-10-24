Washington [US], October 24 (ANI): The Biden administration wants to permanently resettle 55,600 Afghan evacuees from the military bases of the US to permanent houses, reported local media.

Bringing such a large number of Afghans from military bases to permanent houses seems to be the biggest change to the resettlement program since 1980, said Khaama Press.

Also Read | Afghanistan: ISIL Claims Responsibility for Detonating Power Pylon in Kabul That Cut Main Electricity Line.

Currently, a large number of Afghans -- who worked on the behalf of US in Afghanistan -- are living in refugee camps established in American military bases.

US President Joe Biden has decided to launch a programme -- that will allow veterans and others with ties to Afghans -- that aims to financially support and resettle Afghans in their cities as they start a new life in the US.

Also Read | India Has To Further Boost Engagement With Neighbours To Counter China, Says CDS General Bipin Rawat.

As per the new initiative, a group of five who are over 18 can apply for so-called being sponsors of the Afghan family who will financially support Afghan families for 90 days, complete their training, and develop a plan for the family. If the proposal is approved, the group will be responsible for securing housing, supporting refugees accessing benefits that are available to them through the US government, like medical services, and helping to enrol children in school, among other responsibilities, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)