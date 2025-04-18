Dubai, Apr 18 (AP) Yemen's Houthi rebels raised the death toll Monday in US airstrikes targeting the oil port of Ras Isa to 38 people killed and 102 others wounded.

The attack represents one of the deadliest in the American airstrike campaign that began March 15.

The US military's Central Command has confirmed the strikes but declined to comment when asked about civilian casualties. (AP)

