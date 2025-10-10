Washington DC [US], October 10 (ANI): US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor is set to visit India along with Michael J Rigas, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, the State Department announced on Thursday.

He will travel to India from October 9-14 and meet Indian government counterparts to discuss the wide gamut of India-US ties.

Also Read | India to Reopen Embassy in Kabul, Upgrade Ties With Taliban, EAM S Jaishankar to Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi (Watch Video).

"U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J. Rigas will travel to India from October 9 to October 14. Ambassador Gor and Deputy Secretary Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues. The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region", the statement from the State Department said.

The US Embassy Spokesperson said that Gor's presentation of credentials and move to India will occur at a later date that has not yet been determined.

Also Read | Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Donald Trump Pitches His Name Again Hours Before Announcement, Says 'Barack Obama Got It for Nothing, I Stopped 8 Wars' (Watch Video).

On September 24, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met US Ambassador to India-designate Sergio Gor on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York. Both leaders expressed their commitment to further promoting the success of the bilateral relationship between India and the United States.

In a post on X, the US State Department shared that they look forward to strengthening ties between the two countries.

The official post read, "U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and Ambassador Nominee to India Sergio Gor met with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. They look forward to further promoting the success of the U.S.-India relationship."

Earlier, on September 12, Sergio Gor highlighted the "deep friendship" between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Senate confirmation hearing. He emphasised that the personal rapport between the two leaders is a key asset in strengthening the US-India strategic partnership.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor emphasised the unique dynamic between the two world leaders, describing the bond as "incredible" and "unique", while underlining India's critical role in regional and global stability.

"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond... India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share. As Secretary Rubio said, India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world... If confirmed, I will prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India," he told the committee. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)