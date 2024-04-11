New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, extended Eid wishes on Thursday to the people of India, reminiscing about the joyous iftars he hosted for friends and colleagues during Ramadan.

Garcetti's social media platform X showcased a festive atmosphere as he immersed himself in the joyous spirit of an iftar party.

Additionally, Garcetti highlighted the cultural and religious diversity of India, emphasizing the shared experiences of savouring kebabs and indulging in sweet delicacies like shahi tukda.

"Eid Mubarak! Reflecting on delightful iftars I hosted for friends and colleagues, filled with the vibrant essence of Ramadan. From savouring the rich flavours of kebabs to indulging in sweet treats like shahi tukda, this month has been a celebration of the cultural and religious diversity of India. It's heartening to witness how rituals and traditions bring people together, " Garcetti said on 'X'

Further, Garcetti expressed appreciation for how these traditions unite people, fostering a sense of community and celebration.

In the pictures posted by Garcetti on X, he was seen mingling with guests, posing with people and savouring the culinary delights shared among friends and colleagues.

The event radiated warmth and camaraderie, capturing the essence of community and celebration on Eid. (ANI)

