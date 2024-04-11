New Delhi, April 11: Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan, is being observed nationwide today, except in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. After the crescent moon was spotted in Kerala on Tuesday, Eid celebrations in the state were held on April 10.

In Kerala and Ladakh, Eid was celebrated on Wednesday, while the rest of the country will celebrate today, April 11th. Eid Mubarak 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Other Politicians Extend Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings.

Meanwhile Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti said the consultative committee headed by him received enough evidence from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir about the sighting of the Shawwal crescent. PM Modi on Newsweek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Becomes First PM To Feature on Newsweek Cover After Former PM Indira Gandhi.

Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad of Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid informed PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque reached out to various locations and received reports indicating that the moon had not been sighted. Nevertheless, Eid was celebrated in Kerala, Leh, and Kargil on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday likened his government's work in the past 10 years to an appetizer and said the “main course” is yet to be served.

PM Modi denounced the opposition's allegations regarding the endangerment of democracy and the Constitution if he were to return to power.

“They used to do the same even when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power. This means that they don't have a new idea. Wasn't the democracy in danger when the Emergency was imposed?” he questioned.

In another news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first prime minister of India to feature on the cover of Newsweek after Indira Gandhi. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi featured on the cover of Newsweek's April 1966 issue.

The New York-based magazine has interviewed PM Modi who addressed Newsweek's written questions and followed up with a 90-minute conversation.

