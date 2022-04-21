Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): The United States embassy in Pakistan has announced USD 48 million in aid for Afghan refugees in Islamabad.

"Pleased to note that more than USD 48 million of the newly announced U.S. humanitarian assistance is for Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan," the embassy said, according to Khaama Press.

The embassy further added that the aid brought the total number of US support to the Afghan refugees in Pakistan to USD 262 million by 2022, Khaama Press reported.

It comes as there are still three million Afghan refugees living in neighbouring Pakistan while millions are also settled in Iran.

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated.

The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations, including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, censorship of and attacks against the media.

Moreover, people in Afghanistan are also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis which is being driven by decisions and positions taken by the international community, especially the US, that have blocked Afghanistan from aid funding and access to the global financial system. (ANI)

