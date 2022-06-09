Washington, June 9: The United States has approved the sale of ship parts to Taiwan worth USD 120 million amid the increasing threat of Chinese invasion. China has warned the US against enhancing ties with the democratic island that Beijing regards as its island and threatens to overtake by force. Last month, 30 Chinese warplanes breached Taiwan's air defence identification zone or ADIZ, while a US congressional delegation was on a surprise visit to Taiwan.

After the approval of the sale, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress regarding the deal. US President Joe Biden Pledges To Defend Taiwan if China Attacks.

"Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) has requested to buy unclassified spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems; logistical technical assistance; U.S. Government and contractor representative technical and logistical support; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is USD 120 million," the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to maintain a credible defensive capability.

The US government said the proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.

"The sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient's surface vessel fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats. The proposed sale will contribute to the recipient's goal of maintaining its military capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies," the statement said.

The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and the proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region, the statement said.

"The equipment will be sourced from approved US Navy vendors and/or US Navy stock. There is no prime contractor. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US Government or contractor representatives," the statement said.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said there will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

