Washington DC [US], October 22 (ANI): Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday said that the 9th Circuit - the United States Court of Appeals - found that US President Donald Trump has the right to deploy the National Guard to Portland, Oregon, citing that the safety of citizens is at stake.

Bondi said that this was because Trump was the Commander-in-Chief.

In a post on X, Bondi said, "Today, the 9th Circuit found that US President Donald Trump has the right to deploy the National Guard to Portland, Oregon, where local leaders have failed to keep their citizens safe. This follows hard work by US Justice Department attorneys and helps re-affirm a simple truth: President Trump is the Commander-in-Chief. We will continue fighting and winning in court to defend President Trump's agenda."

A United States court of appeals has ruled that the administration of President Donald Trump can move forward with plans to deploy soldiers to Portland, Oregon, although another earlier ruling still bars it from doing so, for now, Al Jazeera reported.

The Monday ruling by the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Court will allow the Trump administration to send 200 National Guard members to the Democrat-run city, despite the absence of any serious emergency and the objections of state and local officials.

It comes after Trump's Department of Justice appealed the first of two rulings from US District Judge Karin Immergut, prohibiting Trump from calling up the troops so he could send them to Portland, as per Al Jazeera.

"After considering the record at this preliminary stage, we conclude that it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority" when he federalised the state's National Guard, the Court of Appeals wrote in its majority opinion, supported by two judges out of a panel of three.

Another temporary restraining order, which prohibits the president from sending any National Guard members to Oregon at all, and which was issued by Immergut after Trump tried to evade the first order by deploying California troops instead, remains in place, Al Jazeera reported.

Soon after the ruling on Monday, the Justice Department asked Immergut to immediately dissolve her second order, arguing that it is not the role of the courts to second-guess the president's determination about when to deploy troops. (ANI)

