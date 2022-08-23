Washington, Aug 23 (PTI) The United States on Monday called for immediate de-escalation of violence in Libya and expressed concern over renewed threats of violent confrontation in Tripoli.

The vast majority of Libyans seek to choose their leadership peacefully through elections, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, calling on those who risk once again being dragged into violence to put down their arms.

Also Read | Russia Accuses Ukraine of Killing Darya Dugina, Daughter of Putin's Close Aide, UN Calls for Investigation.

He in particular urged Libya's leaders to recommit themselves without delay to identifying a constitutional basis for presidential and parliamentary elections.

“The United States is deeply concerned by renewed threats of violent confrontation in Tripoli and calls for immediate de-escalation by all sides,” Price said in a statement.

Also Read | Anthony Fauci Leaving US Government To Pursue 'Next Chapter' of His Career.

“The ongoing instability is a reminder of the urgent need for the appointment of a new UN Special Representative of the Secretary General for Libya to resume mediation efforts, with unified support from the international community,” he said.

“The United States will amplify our calls for calm and recommitment to elections during the August 30 UN Security Council briefing and consultations on Libya,” Price said in the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)