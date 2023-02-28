Brasilia, Feb 28 (AP) The US special climate envoy John Kerry was holding his second day of meetings on Tuesday with Brazilian government officials, executives and lawmakers to discuss details of planned environmental actions.

After travelling to capital Brasilia, Kerry met Monday with Brazil's Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, Environment Minister Marina Silva and the head of the country's development bank, which administers the nation's Amazon Fund.

Also Read | China President Xi Jinping Targets Consumers, Investment To Revive Stagnant Post-COVID Economy.

The fund is an international effort to preserve the rainforest, channelling donations to prevent, monitor and combat deforestation while promoting sustainability.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting, both Silva and Alckmin said the US government still needs to negotiate with Congress before it can earmark specific amounts for environmental funding.

Also Read | Nikki Haley Slams Pakistan as One of the 'Bad Guys', Says 'America Won't Be World's ATM'.

“Kerry hasn't defined any amount, but said he will engage with the American government, Congress and private companies so we have resources not only for the Amazon Fund, but also other initiatives,” Alckmin said.

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was in Washington earlier this month with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

A joint statement issued by both countries said that the US intends to form part of the Amazon Fund, which is majority financed by Norway and also receives support from Germany.

Kerry was scheduled to meet with Silva again on Tuesday, as well as Sônia Guajajara, the Indigenous Peoples Minister.

Guajajara just returned from the remote corner of the Amazon rainforest where British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were murdered last year, and where on Monday she announced the government was reinforcing its presence. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)