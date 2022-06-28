San Juan, Jun 28 (AP) The US Coast Guard said Monday that it rescued three US sailors whose vessel began taking on water during a trip from the British Virgin Islands to Bermuda.

The rescue involved a three-day tow to Puerto Rico that covered some 300 nautical miles (555 kilometers) after officials said it took a US Coast Guard cutter 15 hours to reach the scene.

Also Read | Jordan: Toxic Gas Leak at Aqaba Port Kills 10, Injures Over 200.

Authorities said the wife of one of the sailors called the Coast Guard on Thursday saying they were in distress. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)