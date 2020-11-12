Washington, Nov 12 (AP) US consumer prices were unchanged in October, the lowest reading in five months and an indication that a price spike over the summer is beginning to fade as coronavirus cases begin to spread.

The Labour Department reported Thursday that the flat reading in October followed a gain of 0.2 per cent in September.

Also Read | Giant Gold ‘Good Boi’! Turkmenistan President Unveils Massive Statue of His Favourite Dog Breed Alabai, Viral Video Sets ‘Tongues Wagging’.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also showed no changed in October, another indication that inflation remains well-behaved.

Over the past 12 months, overall inflation is up a moderate 1.2 per cent while core inflation is up 1.6 per cent.

Also Read | Helicopter Crashes in Egypt’s South Sinai, US Troops Among Injured.

Both readings are well below the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target.

Used car prices, which had been surging, retreated slightly in October, dropping 0.1 per cent after a 6.7 per cent jump in September which had been the largest one-month gain in 51 years.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)