Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): The United States has delivered a written response to Moscow amid growing tension between Russia and Ukraine border, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday (local time).

Blinken said Ambassador Sullivan delivered our written response in Moscow. US response to Russia "sets out a serious diplomatic path forward should Russia choose it," the US Department of State said in a statement.

"The document we've delivered includes concerns of the United States and our allies and partners about Russia's actions that undermine security, a principled and pragmatic evaluation of the concerns that Russia has raised, and our own proposals for areas where we may be able to find common ground," Blinken said.

He added, "We make clear that there are core principles that we are committed to uphold and defend - including Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the right of states to choose their own security arrangements and alliances."

"We address other areas where we see the potential for progress, including arms control related to missiles in Europe, our interest in a follow-on agreement to the New START treaty that covers all nuclear weapons, and ways to increase transparency and stability," Blinken said.

He further stated, "We're open to dialogue, we prefer diplomacy, and we're prepared to move forward where there is the possibility of communication and cooperation if Russia de-escalates its aggression toward Ukraine, stop the inflammatory rhetoric, and approaches discussions about the future of security in Europe in a spirit of reciprocity."

Our responses were fully coordinated with Ukraine and our European allies and partners, with whom we've been consulting continuously for weeks. We sought their input and incorporated it into the final version delivered to Moscow, Blinken said.

He also reiterated the United States's principle. He said, "it is for NATO, not the United States unilaterally, to discuss the "Open Door" policy. These are decisions that NATO makes as an Alliance, not the United States unilaterally. But from our perspective, I can't be more clear: NATO's door is open, remains open, and that is our commitment."

The State Department has also issued an updated Travel Advisory due to the potential for security conditions to deteriorate rapidly and without warning if Russia invades or commits other destabilizing actions inside Ukraine.

Our message now for any Americans in Ukraine is to strongly consider leaving using commercial or other privately available transportation options. These options remain readily available. And the embassy may extend loans to those who can't afford the cost of a commercial ticket.

While the State Department will always seek to provide consular services wherever possible, Russian military action would severely impact our ability to perform that work. And if Russia invades, civilians - including Americans still in Ukraine - could be caught in a conflict zone between combatant forces. The U.S. Government may not be in a position to aid individuals in these circumstances. This has long been the case in conflict zones around the world.

