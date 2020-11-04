Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is projected to win the battleground state of Florida in the presidential polls, according to Fox News projections on Tuesday (local time).

Trump has secured 51.28 per cent of votes, while his rival Joe Biden managed to garner 47.82 per cent, with total 98 per cent of votes being counted.

With 29 electoral votes up for grabs, Florida is the largest of the traditional battleground states.

The state has backed a Republican candidate three times and has supported a Democratic candidate twice in the last five presidential elections.

Trump is expected to win Ohio, Wyoming, Missouri, Utah, and Kansas, North Dakota, Alabama, South Carolina, South Dakota, Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee, as per projections by CNN.

Each candidate needs to secure a minimum of 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the White House again.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)

