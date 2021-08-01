Kabul [Afghanistan] August 1 (ANI): America has outlined a four-year plan to boost the air exports of Afghanistan, according to the latest report by the US Special Investigation General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

In order for the plan to get underway, the US is closely working with the Afghan government to renovate the Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul, Kandahar in the south, Mazar-e-sharif in the north, Herat in the west, and Jalalabad airport in the east of Afghanistan, The Khaama Press reported.

The 2021-2025 project is expected to generate more than 20,000 jobs and may boost Afghanistan's air exports by 30 per cent, the daily said.

Afghanistan mostly exports dry fruits and is the largest producer and exporter of pine nuts in the world. The saffron produced in the country is also believed to be the best in the world.

The report comes at a time when the Taliban are having control over six dry ports of the country, which the publication said has decreased the national revenue of Afghanistan. Herat airport was a halt for a short period of time due to ongoing conflict and Kandahar has been changed to a battlefield between ANDSF and the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan government has stopped all development projects following a reduction in revenues and escalation in security expenses.

In another recent development, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met prominent Afghan politicians and jihadists to discuss the ongoing volatile situation in the country.

Taliban have intensified their offensive against civilians, Afghan defence, and security forces as the foreign troops are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

Over the last few weeks, they captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province. The extremist group issued diktats like ordering women to not leave home alone and men to grow their beards. (ANI)

