Manhattan (US), July 29 (ANI): A gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire inside a Manhattan skyscraper on Monday evening (local time), killing four people, including an off-duty police officer, before taking his own life, according to The New York Times.

The shooting took place at 345 Park Avenue, a 44-story building in Midtown owned by Rudin Management, which houses companies such as Blackstone and the National Football League (NFL). The incident caused panic in the busy business district during rush hour.

Officials said the gunman first shot and killed an off-duty New York City police officer who was working security at the building. He then fatally shot three others, including a woman on the 33rd floor where Rudin Management's office is located, before dying by suicide.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X, "Our US Attorney in New York Jay Clayton, has set up a command post to assist with the shooting in New York City and local FBI agents are on the scene."

The NFL confirmed in a statement that one of its employees had been seriously injured in the attack. Commissioner Roger Goodell said, "He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition," but the employee's name was not disclosed.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that at 6:28pm (local time), police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooter inside the building.

The gunman reportedly arrived in a black BMW and entered the lobby with the rifle, opening fire immediately. He first shot a police officer, then hit a man and a woman while continuing to shoot across the lobby. He also shot a security guard who was hiding behind a desk.

A woman came out of the elevator, and the gunman let her walk past him unharmed, Tisch said. Then he went up to the 33rd floor, Rudin Management's office, where he fatally shot a woman before shooting himself, as per The New York Post. (ANI)

