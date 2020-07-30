Washington, Jul 30 (AP) Trump administration health officials say there is evidence to support wearing face shields to protect oneself from the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx has both suggested their use, saying they provide the wearer with some protections, unlike face masks, which are primarily recommended to protect others.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020 to be Delayed? Donald Trump Calls For Deferring Polls Till Voting Can be Held 'Safely'.

“The mask is to protect others,” Birx told Fox and Friends Thursday.

“The thing about the face shields, we think that that could protect the individuals and that it would decrease the ability of them to touch their eyes and spread virus.”

Also Read | NASA Mars 2020 Mission: Perseverance Rover Launched Successfully, 10 Points to Know.

Fauci on Wednesday told ABC News, “If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)