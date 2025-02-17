Washington [US], February 17 (ANI): India was showcased as the theme Country for the first time at Asia Pacific Cultural Centre 27th New Year Celebrations at Tacoma Dome, the Consulate General of India in Seattle noted on Saturday.

This was for the first time in its nearly two decades plus of operations in Washington State that APCC showcased INDIA as the Theme Country.

In an official statement by the Indian consulate it was said, "The 27th Annual New Year celebration of the Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) held at the prestigious Tacoma Dome, showcased for the first time ever, India as the theme country, displaying its rich cultural heritage and vibrant art forms."

The celebration began with a traditional Indian prayer invocation and was attended by approximately fifty elected leaders from across the State of Washington, including US Congress Representatives Marilyn Strickland and Emily Randall, Washington State Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, State House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, as well as numerous state legislators and senators. Consul General of India in Seattle felicitated each of the elected officials with Indian tri-color stoles. Video messages from Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, and US Senator Maria Cantwell and US Congresswoman Pramila Jaypal were also read out at the inaugural ceremony, the Indian Consulate observed.

Since India was the theme country, celebrations featured a curated selection of traditional Indian dance performances from several different states of India, including Bharata Natyam, Kuchipudi, Bhangra, Garba, Odissi, and Silambam, the Tamil Martial Art dance.

A photo exhibition with the theme "India through Tim's Eyes", was also presented, which featured leading Indian iconic tourist sites, that were photographed by Tim Durkan, a Seattle based photographer during his recent visit to India.

As per the Indian Consulate, founded in 1996, APCC has been representing nearly 47 different countries and cultures of Asia and Pacific, and organising a wide range of programs and activities to promote cross-cultural awareness and understanding of the history, art, culture, and heritage of the Asia Pacific community in Washington State. (ANI)

