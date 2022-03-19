Washington, Mar 19 (PTI) Top American lawmakers on Friday greeted Indian-Americans and Hindus across the world on the occasion of the festival of colors and said that Holi celebrates love and the triumph of good over evil.

“To everyone celebrating the festival of colors in New York, across America, and around the world: Wishing a happy #Holi celebrating love, the triumph of good over evil, and the arrival of spring!” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a tweet on Friday.

“Wishing a day filled with color and joy to all those celebrating Holi … and across America today,” tweeted Congressman Steny Hoyer, House Majority Leader.

“Queens would not be what it is today without the tenacity and grit of our Indian-American community. As we celebrate #Holi, the Festival of Love, let us commemorate the tremendous impact of Indian immigrants in culture throughout New York City,” Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said.

“Happy Holi to everyone in the United States and around the world who is celebrating! The Festival of Colors is a vibrant commemoration of the arrival of spring, bringing positivity and light as we celebrate the triumph of good over evil. May this new season of renewal bring peace, joy, and prosperity to all,” said Congresswoman Judy Chu.

Congresswoman Grace Meng said Holi is a joyous and centuries-old Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

“Let us take today and every day to strive to spread compassion and tolerance in our communities!” she said.

According to Congressman Ted Lieu Holi is a joyous celebration that brings together communities all over the world. “Though the past two years have been challenging, we can count on the festival of colors to embody the beauty of spring and usher in a season of peace. As communities across the country celebrate Holi this year, we are reminded of its most enduring lesson— that good always triumphs over evil,” he said.

Sending greetings on the occasion of Holi, Indian American Congressman Ami Bera said Holi is a signal for the beginning of spring after a lengthy winter.

“For the past two years we have endured the long winter of the pandemic, and as we emerge, let us rejoice in a brighter future and a joyous spring,” he said.

Happy Holi to all who celebrate, said Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. “This is one of my favorite times of the year – between the festival of colors, celebration of spring and new growth, triumph of good over evil, and communion, love, and gratitude – what's not to enjoy!” she said,

Wishing a happy Holi to everyone Indian-American, Congressman Ro Khanna hoped this year's celebration brings everyone joy, renewal, and hope for the coming year.

“Through this celebration of the rebirth of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the victory of light over darkness, I hope that we begin to see more light in 2022 and appreciate the bright days ahead,” said Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.

“The vibrant Hindu festival of Holi gives us hope for a brighter and more colorful future that awaits us,” said Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland.

Congresswoman Katherine Clark said happy Holi to all across the United States and the world celebrating the Festival of Colors!

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney said she is elated to wish New York City and everyone around the world a happy Holi! “I join all those celebrating in a spirit of love, goodness, renewal, and triumph over divisiveness and negativity. On this Holi, I wish for nothing but peace and good health for all as we look forward towards a brighter future,” she said.

Congressman Adam Smith joined his colleagues in wishing a Happy Holi to all those celebrating the festival. “This joyous celebration – known as the festival of colors – marks the beginning of spring and symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. May we all walk into this new season with a sense of hope, prosperity, and enthusiasm, and may all those who are celebrating have a happy, colorful Holi!” he said.

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wished a happy Holi to all Hindu and Indian Americans who are celebrating.

“May your celebrations during this festival of colors bring much joy as you mark the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. To all our Hindu and Indian-American friends, Happy Holi to you and your family from the Republican National Committee!” she said.

