Taipei [Taiwan], February 11 (ANI): The United States House of Representatives has thrown its weight behind new legislation aimed at deterring China from further pressuring Taiwan. The chamber voted overwhelmingly to advance the PROTECT Taiwan Act, highlighting rare bipartisan unity on countering China, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to the Taipei Times, the bill was spearheaded by Frank Lucas and sailed through with 395 members in favour and only two opposed. The proposal calls on the US government, where feasible, to work to exclude Beijing from prominent international financial institutions if its conduct threatens Taiwan's security, economy, or way of life. Among the bodies named are the G20, the Bank for International Settlements and the Financial Stability Board. Lucas said that the intent is to make it unmistakable that aggression would bring sweeping economic and diplomatic fallout. He likened the approach to punitive measures adopted after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, arguing that the global community must respond decisively when established norms are violated.

Referring to China's posture in the South China Sea, Lucas maintained that Washington has to be clearer and firmer in advance. If China attempted an assault on Taiwan, he said, penalties should include sanctions and efforts to suspend its participation in multilateral institutions, according to The Taipei Times.

Fellow Republican French Hill pointed to provisions of the Taiwan Relations Act, saying they bar the use of force or coercion to compel the island's political future. The new act, he argued, would help guarantee that China pays a heavy diplomatic and financial price for any invasion attempt. Democrat Greg Stanton echoed that view, writing that governments threatening their neighbours should not continue to profit from international systems. Before becoming law, the proposal still needs passage in the United States Senate and the approval of the US president, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

